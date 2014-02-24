FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer Hiscox's profit rises on low catastrophe claims
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 24, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Insurer Hiscox's profit rises on low catastrophe claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd posted an 12.4 percent rise in full-year profit as the Lloyds of London insurer and reinsurer recorded fewer claims during a benign U.S. hurricane season.

Pretax profit jumped to 244.5 million pounds ($408.00 million) as the insurer did not take any material hits from catastrophes until the floods that hit Britain at the end of last year.

Hiscox, which underwrites risks ranging from oil rigs to kidnappings, fine art, property and vintage cars, said it expected to reserve 5 million pounds to cover UK flood claims from January and February, having already set aside 11 million pounds for December.

Net premiums rose 7 percent to 1.28 billion pounds.

Investment returns dropped to 1.9 percent from 3.1 percent as Hiscox - like fellow European insurers including Allianz and Lancashire - took a blow from ultra-low interest rates in developed countries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.