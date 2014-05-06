FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hiscox records claims from lost Malaysian plane, S.Korea ferry
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 6, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Hiscox records claims from lost Malaysian plane, S.Korea ferry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - British insurer Hiscox Ltd said it recorded a “diverse list of losses” in the first quarter, including a small exposure to the Malaysia Airline flight MH370 that disappeared nearly two months ago and the Korean ferry that sunk last month.

The Lloyds of London insurer and reinsurer posted a marginal decline in quarterly gross written premiums to 501.6 million pounds ($846.1 million), blaming its planned step back from reinsurance market where rates continued to decline. ($1 = 0.5929 British Pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.