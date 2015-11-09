FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Underwriter Hiscox reports rise in gross written premiums
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Underwriter Hiscox reports rise in gross written premiums

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd reported a near 13 percent rise in gross written premiums for the first nine months, driven mainly by strong performance in insurance lines at its U.S. and London markets.

Hiscox, which underwrites a range of risks from oil refineries to kidnappings, said gross written premiums rose to 1.53 billion pounds ($2.31 billion) in the nine months ended Sept. 30 from 1.36 billion pounds a year earlier.

The underwriter also said it benefited from good risk selection and a lack of storms, floods and hurricanes in the period. ($1 = 0.6635 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.