Hiscox profit soars on fewer catastrophe claims
July 29, 2013 / 6:41 AM

Hiscox profit soars on fewer catastrophe claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Hiscox Plc’s first-half profit soared 44 percent as the British insurer and reinsurer earned more premiums during a period of fewer catastrophe claims, offsetting sluggish investment returns.

The Dublin-based underwriter, whose insurance covers kidnappings to fine art, vintage cars and other assets of wealthy individuals and families, said it remained cautious for its hurricane-prone second half.

Pretax profit rose to 180.7 million pounds ($277.74 million)in the six months ended June 30 from 125.8 million pounds a year earlier.

Net premiums earned rose 11 percent to 628.7 million pounds.

