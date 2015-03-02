Insurer Hiscox profit falls 5.5 pct as rates fall

March 2 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd reported a 5.5 percent drop in full-year pre-tax profit as fierce competition and fewer catastrophes dragged on insurance and reinsurance prices.

His cox, which underwrites a range of risks from oil refineries to kidnappings, said it would return 60 pence per share to shareholders, comprising a special dividend of 45 pence per share and 15 pence per share instead of a final dividend. The total capital return is equal to about 192 million pounds. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)