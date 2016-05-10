FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2016 / 6:26 AM / a year ago

Underwriter Hiscox Q1 premiums rise, reinsurance rate pressure slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd reported a 10 percent rise in first-quarter gross written premiums on Tuesday and said the pressure on reinsurance rates was easing.

Hiscox, which underwrites a range of risks from oil refineries to kidnappings, said gross written premiums rose to 641 million pounds ($923.23 million) in the quarter ended March 31.

Insurers and reinsurers have seen pressure on rates in recent years due to increasing competition in the sector.

Rate pressure was most severe in aviation, marine and energy, terrorism and U.S. large property lines, Hiscox said in a statement.

In reinsurance, the firm said there were “single digit” rate reductions.

“Pressure on rates, especially in property reinsurance lines, has continued but is slowing down,” it said. ($1 = 0.6943 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
