March 28 (Reuters) - Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 72.6 pct y/y at 1.24 billion yuan ($199.58 million)

* Says sees challenging 2014 on slower economy growth, currency fluctation, and rising labour cost which will put pressure on operation

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gyj97v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2130 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)