Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SAU :

* 9-month revenue 4.5 million euros

* 9-month net loss 409,000 euros

* 9-month negative EBITDA 2.04 million euros

* Investments made since its IPO of 372 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1xyo1OU

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)