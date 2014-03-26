Spanish satellite firm Hispasat eyes Israel's SpaceCom - source

MADRID, March 26 (Reuters) - Spanish satellite operator Hispasat is studying the purchase of a majority stake in Israeli peer Space Communication, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
“The deal is in an advanced stage but there are still a few details needed to close it,” the source said.
SpaceCom, with a market capitalisation of $410 million, is owned by Israel’s Eurocom Communications Ltd, while Hispasat is majority owned by Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis.
Abertis declined to comment.
Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Carlos Ruano and Erica Billingham