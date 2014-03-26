FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish satellite firm Hispasat eyes Israel's SpaceCom - source
March 26, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish satellite firm Hispasat eyes Israel's SpaceCom - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 26 (Reuters) - Spanish satellite operator Hispasat is studying the purchase of a majority stake in Israeli peer Space Communication, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

“The deal is in an advanced stage but there are still a few details needed to close it,” the source said.

SpaceCom, with a market capitalisation of $410 million, is owned by Israel’s Eurocom Communications Ltd, while Hispasat is majority owned by Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis.

Abertis declined to comment.

Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Carlos Ruano and Erica Billingham

