Spanish satellite firm Hispasat eyes Israel's SpaceCom - source

MADRID, March 26 (Reuters) - Spanish satellite operator Hispasat is studying the purchase of a majority stake in Israeli peer Space Communication, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

“The deal is in an advanced stage but there are still a few details needed to close it,” the source said.

SpaceCom, with a market capitalisation of $410 million, is owned by Israel’s Eurocom Communications Ltd, while Hispasat is majority owned by Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis.

Abertis declined to comment.