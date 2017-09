Jan 27 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($319.95 million) bonds

* Says board agrees to acquire 68 percent stake in Yunnan-based pharmaceutical firm for 151 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uVv6eW; bit.ly/1uVwaQ1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2509 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)