TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Hitachi Ltd said on Friday it plans to delist its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) from the New York Stock Exchange to cut costs, given the low trade volume. The electronics conglomerate said it will apply in mid-April to withdraw the ADRs, listed in 1982.

Hitachi also said it plans to delist its shares on the Fukuoka and Sapporo exchanges.