#Energy
February 27, 2012 / 9:14 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hitachi wins $746 mln power plant order in S Korea -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd and its consortium partner Daelim Industrial Co received an order to install coal-fired power generation facilities for a plant operated by Korea Western Power Co, Japanese business daily Nikkei said.

As part of the 60 billion yen ($745.7 million) order, Hitachi will install two energy-efficient coal-fired facilities, with a generation capacity of 1.05 million kilowatt each, for Korea Western, the daily said.

South Korea, which currently generates about 76 gigawatts of power, plans to increase its capacity by nearly 30 percent by 2020, the Nikkei said.

The greater Seoul region of South Korea suffered a major power outage during a rare September heat wave last year, the newspaper said. ($1 = 80.4600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

