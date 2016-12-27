FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Hitachi Koki share trade halted after report it will be sold to KKR
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 27, 2016 / 11:30 PM / 8 months ago

Hitachi Koki share trade halted after report it will be sold to KKR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Trade in Hitachi Koki Co shares was suspended by the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning after a report that private equity firm KKR & Co will buy the Japanese power tools company from parent Hitachi Ltd.

The deal is estimated to exceed 150 billion yen ($1.3 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported, adding that negotiations are in the final stages and an official agreement between Hitachi and KKR could be reached next month.

The Tokyo bourse said on its website that trade was halted pending a company statement on the report. ($1 = 117.4900 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Eric Meijer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.