FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Cable to merge - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
November 12, 2012 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Cable to merge - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd subsidiaries Hitachi Metals Ltd and Hitachi Cable Ltd plan to merge in April, creating a materials producer with businesses ranging from automotive and electronics parts to fiber optics, the Nikkei reported.

The enlarged Hitachi Metals will have nearly 1 trillion yen ($12.59 billion) in annual revenue, the Japanese daily said.

Hitachi Metals reported sales of 556.9 billion yen for the year ended March 31, while Hitachi Cable’s sales were 432.5 billion yen, the daily said.

Hitachi Cable, which makes electrical wires, semiconductors and electronic materials, is bracing for the fifth consecutive year of net loss, the daily said.

Hitachi Metals controls roughly 40 percent of the global market for high-performance magnets used in drive motors for hybrid and electric vehicles, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 79.4200 Japanese yen) (Reporting By Pallavi Ail in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.