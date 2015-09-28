Hitachi settles U.S. SEC charges over South Africa dealings

(Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd agreed to pay $19 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it inaccurately recorded improper payments to South Africa’s ruling African National Congress related to contracts to build two multibillion dollar power plants.

The SEC on Monday said the accord resolves civil charges that Tokyo-based Hitachi violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by booking about $6 million of improper payments it made as “consulting fees” and other legitimate payments.

Hitachi did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which requires approval by a federal judge in Washington, D.C.

The case arose from Hitachi’s 2005 sale of a 25 percent stake in a South African unit to Chancellor House Holdings (Pty) Ltd, an ANC investment arm that the SEC called a “front” for the party to share in profits from Hitachi contracts.

Hitachi was accused of improperly booking $5 million of “dividends” and $1 million of “success fees” it paid Chancellor.

The SEC said these related to $5.62 billion of contracts that Hitachi obtained in 2007 from state-run utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd to build boiler works for the Medupi and Kusile power stations.

“Hitachi’s lax internal control environment enabled its subsidiary to pay millions of dollars to a politically-connected front company for the ANC to win contracts with the South African government,” SEC enforcement chief Andrew Ceresney said in a statement.

Hitachi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its U.S.-based lawyer could not be reached.

Neither the ANC nor Chancellor was charged by the SEC. The ANC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Mamatho Netsianda, Chancellor’s managing director, questioned the SEC’s case, saying “there were no payments.”

South Africa’s coal-fired power stations have been dogged by delays and cost overruns. That has worsened a power crisis that contributed to a 1.3 percent contraction in that country’s economy in the second quarter.. (Additional reporting by Ed Cropley and TJ Strydom)