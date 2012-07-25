FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hitachi consortium wins $7 bln UK rail car order
July 25, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 5 years ago

Hitachi consortium wins $7 bln UK rail car order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd said on Wednesday it has won a contract to build 596 high-speed rail cars in Britain.

It said it aims to begin production as early as 2016 at a rate of 35 rail cars per month, and around 730 jobs will be created when full production starts.

Separately, Britain’s Department for Transport issued a statement saying a consortium made up of Hitachi and John Laing has been awarded a contract worth 4.5 billion pounds ($6.99 billion) to build and maintain trains for its Intercity Express programme, a project to replace Britain’s Intercity 125 trains with new, higher-capacity modern trains.

It said Hitachi will build a factory in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, as well as maintenance depots in Bristol, Swansea, West London and Doncaster, and will upgrade existing maintenance depots throughout Britain.

