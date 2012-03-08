FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hi-Tech Pharmacal 3rd-qtr profit misses estimates
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hi-Tech Pharmacal 3rd-qtr profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 EPS $0.79 vs est $0.83

* Sales of key nasal spray up 22 pct

* Shares fall 10 percent

March 8 (Reuters) - Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co Inc posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by increased research and development costs, sending its shares down as much as 10 percent.

For the third quarter, the company, which markets generic, branded and over-the-counter products, earned $10.8 million, or 79 cents a share, compared with $10.1 million, or 79 cents a share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter ended Jan. 31 rose 12 percent to $55.6 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 83 cents, on revenue of $55.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of Fluticasone Propionate nasal spray, the company’s largest selling product, jumped to $21.8 million from $17.9 million in the prior-year period.

Research and product development costs were up 13 percent at $3 million.

The company said it increased expenditures on three generic products that required clinical trials which it has undertaken with partners.

Shares of the company were down 3 percent at $40.01 in morning trading on the Nasdaq. They touched a two-week low of $36.94 earlier in the session.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.