BRIEF-Dutch software maker HITT receives Chinese offer
August 27, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Dutch software maker HITT receives Chinese offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Hitt NV : * Persbericht Hitt n.v.: new developments with respect to saab offer for Hitt * Says that it received an unsolicited letter of interest from a Chinese party * The considered proposal is for a public cash offer of EUR 7.26 per share for

100 percent of the shares * Continues to cooperate with saab and recommend and support the increased and

now mandatory saab offer of EUR 7.00 per share * Hitt Holding has irrevocably agreed to sell its majority stake in HITT (representing approximately 53% of all Shares) (the “HH Majority Stake”) to Saab in a private transaction at a consideration of EUR 7.00 per Share * Saab’s original offer of 6.60 euros/shr was worth about 30 million euros

