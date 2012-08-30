FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of HK July retail sales
August 30, 2012

TABLE-Breakdown of HK July retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$36.52 billion in July, up 3.8 percent in value
from a year earlier and up 1.3 percent by volume, Census and
Statistics Department figures showed on Thursday.
    The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
    Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
 
 VALUE
                                          Jul     Jun
 Total                                    3.8    11.0 
 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                  -1.6     7.3
 Fuels                                   -4.5    -4.4
 Clothing, footwear                       0.1    11.6 
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables    0.9     3.0^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 10.6    43.5^
   Furniture, fixtures                   -6.6    -1.6^
   Other                                 64.9   100.0^
 
 Supermarkets                             8.4    11.7
 Department stores                        2.7     8.7
 
 VOLUME
                                          Jul     Jun
 Total                                    1.3     8.5 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                  -6.2     1.6 
 Fuels                                   -1.9    -2.2
 Clothing, footwear                      -2.0     8.4
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   -3.1    -3.2^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                  5.9    39.6^
   Furniture, fixtures                  -15.0    -8.1^
   Other                                 69.5   103.5^
 
 Supermarkets                             5.7     8.7
 Department stores                        1.0     6.8
 
 ^ Revised

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
