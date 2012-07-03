FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of HK May retail sales
July 3, 2012

TABLE-Breakdown of HK May retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$36.02 billion in May, up 8.8 percent in value
from a year earlier and up 5.8 percent by volume, Census and
Statistics Department figures showed on Tuesday.
    The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
    Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
 
 VALUE
                                          May     Apr
 Total                                    8.8    11.4 
 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                   2.6     0.8
 Fuels                                    3.6     3.9
 Clothing, footwear                       5.0     7.4^
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables    3.1    15.1^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 43.9   -15.8
   Furniture, fixtures                    0.1    -2.7^
   Other                                 49.9    48.2 
 
 Supermarkets                            12.2    12.0
 Department stores                        8.8     9.8
 
 VOLUME
                                          May     Apr
 Total                                    5.8     7.6 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                  -4.2    -6.4 
 Fuels                                    1.3    -1.8
 Clothing, footwear                       1.5     4.2^
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   -2.9     6.2^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 41.0   -18.6
   Furniture, fixtures                   -6.7    -9.3^
   Other                                 52.7    52.2 
 
 Supermarkets                             9.1     8.0
 Department stores                        5.9     6.9
 
 ^ Revised

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris
Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
