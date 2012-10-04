FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Breakdown of HK August retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$35.82 billion ($4.6 billion) in August, up 4.5
percent in value from a year earlier and up 3.2 percent by
volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on
Thursday.
    The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
    Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
 
 VALUE
                                          Aug     Jul
 Total                                    4.5     3.9^
 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                  -1.7    -1.5^
 Fuels                                    2.5    -4.5
 Clothing, footwear                       4.2    unch^
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   -3.4     1.2^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                  3.3     9.9^
   Furniture, fixtures                    0.3    -6.6
   Other                                 28.2    64.9 
 
 Supermarkets                             9.9     8.4
 Department stores                        8.8     3.3^
 
 VOLUME
                                          Aug     Jul
 Total                                    3.2     1.4^
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                  -5.6    -6.1^
 Fuels                                   -0.9    -1.9
 Clothing, footwear                       1.8    -2.1^
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   -4.9    -2.8^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 -0.8     5.0^
   Furniture, fixtures                   -7.3   -15.0 
   Other                                 32.0    69.5 
 
 Supermarkets                             7.3     5.7
 Department stores                        7.2     1.7^
 
 ^ Revised

($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
