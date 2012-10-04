TABLE-Breakdown of HK August retail sales

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$35.82 billion ($4.6 billion) in August, up 4.5 percent in value from a year earlier and up 3.2 percent by volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on Thursday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier): VALUE Aug Jul Total 4.5 3.9^ Food, alcohol, tobacco -1.7 -1.5^ Fuels 2.5 -4.5 Clothing, footwear 4.2 unch^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -3.4 1.2^ Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts 3.3 9.9^ Furniture, fixtures 0.3 -6.6 Other 28.2 64.9 Supermarkets 9.9 8.4 Department stores 8.8 3.3^ VOLUME Aug Jul Total 3.2 1.4^ Food, alcohol, tobacco -5.6 -6.1^ Fuels -0.9 -1.9 Clothing, footwear 1.8 -2.1^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -4.9 -2.8^ Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -0.8 5.0^ Furniture, fixtures -7.3 -15.0 Other 32.0 69.5 Supermarkets 7.3 5.7 Department stores 7.2 1.7^ ^ Revised ($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill)