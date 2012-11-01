TABLE-Breakdown of HK September retail sales

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$34.11 billion ($4.4 billion) in September, up 9.4 percent in value from a year earlier and 8.5 percent higher by volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on Thursday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier): VALUE Sep Aug Total 9.4 4.6^ Food, alcohol, tobacco 20.3 -1.7 Fuels 6.6 2.4^ Clothing, footwear 5.5 4.3^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 3.3 -3.4 Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -2.2 3.3 Furniture, fixtures 5.0 0.1^ Other 65.7 28.3^ Supermarkets 8.5 9.9 Department stores 11.9 8.8 VOLUME Sep Aug Total 8.5 3.2 Food, alcohol, tobacco 18.1 -5.6 Fuels 3.4 -1.0^ Clothing, footwear 3.2 1.9^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 3.1 -4.9 Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -4.4 -0.9^ Furniture, fixtures -2.9 -7.4^ Other 69.5 32.1^ Supermarkets 5.6 7.4^ Department stores 10.3 7.2 ^ Revised ($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)