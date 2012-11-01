FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of HK September retail sales
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 1, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of HK September retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$34.11 billion ($4.4 billion) in September, up 9.4
percent in value from a year earlier and 8.5 percent higher by
volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on
Thursday.
    The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
    Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
 
 VALUE
                                          Sep     Aug
 Total                                    9.4     4.6^
 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                  20.3    -1.7
 Fuels                                    6.6     2.4^
 Clothing, footwear                       5.5     4.3^
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables    3.3    -3.4
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 -2.2     3.3
   Furniture, fixtures                    5.0     0.1^
   Other                                 65.7    28.3^
 
 Supermarkets                             8.5     9.9
 Department stores                       11.9     8.8
 
 VOLUME
                                          Sep     Aug
 Total                                    8.5     3.2 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                  18.1    -5.6 
 Fuels                                    3.4    -1.0^
 Clothing, footwear                       3.2     1.9^
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables    3.1    -4.9
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 -4.4    -0.9^
   Furniture, fixtures                   -2.9    -7.4^
   Other                                 69.5    32.1^
 
 Supermarkets                             5.6     7.4^
 Department stores                       10.3     7.2
 
 ^ Revised
    
($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
