TABLE-Breakdown of HK February retail sales
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 2, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of HK February retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$41.44 billion ($5.34 billion) in February, up
22.7 percent in value from a year earlier and up 21.9 percent by
volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on
Tuesday.
    The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
    Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
 
 VALUE
                                          Feb     Jan
 Total                                   22.7    10.5 
 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                  12.3    -1.5^
 Fuels                                   -3.9     4.1
 Clothing, footwear                      25.2    -1.7^
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   30.5    12.7
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                  2.2    47.7^
   Furniture, fixtures                   -4.7    13.1^
   Other                                131.2   191.6^
 
 Supermarkets                            24.6    -3.0
 Department stores                       30.6     1.4
 
 VOLUME
                                          Feb     Jan
 Total                                   21.9    10.4 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                   8.1    -2.6^
 Fuels                                   -5.4     2.9
 Clothing, footwear                      23.4    -3.8^
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   27.9    10.0
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                  1.2    46.6^
   Furniture, fixtures                   -8.4     7.5
   Other                                151.6   212.2^
 
 Supermarkets                            22.0    -5.3
 Department stores                       29.0     0.4
 
 ^ Revised
($1 = 7.7637 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
