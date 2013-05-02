FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of HK March retail sales
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 2, 2013 / 8:52 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Breakdown of HK March retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$40.17 billion ($5.18 billion) in March, up 9.8
percent in value from a year earlier and up 10.2 percent by
volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on
Thursday.
    The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
    Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
 
 VALUE
                                          Mar     Feb
 Total                                    9.8    22.7 
 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                  -3.8    12.3
 Fuels                                    0.9    -3.9
 Clothing, footwear                      13.2    25.2 
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   11.2    30.5
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 16.4     2.1^
   Furniture, fixtures                    1.0    -4.7
   Other                                106.2   131.2 
 
 Supermarkets                             5.3    24.6
 Department stores                       19.9    30.6
 
 VOLUME
                                          Mar     Feb
 Total                                   10.2    21.9 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                  -5.7     8.2^
 Fuels                                    3.0    -5.4
 Clothing, footwear                      13.7    23.4
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables    9.8    27.9
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 11.8     1.1^
   Furniture, fixtures                   -3.0    -8.4
   Other                                125.8   151.6 
 
 Supermarkets                             2.0    22.0
 Department stores                       19.7    29.0
 
 ^ Revised
 # Denotes change within +/-0.05
($1 = 7.7599 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

