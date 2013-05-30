FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of HK April retail sales
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 30, 2013 / 9:00 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of HK April retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$43.08 billion ($5.55 billion) in April, up 20.7
percent in value from a year earlier and up 19.4 percent by
volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on
Thursday.
    The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
    Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
 
 VALUE
                                          Apr     Mar
 Total                                   20.7     9.8 
 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                   4.4    -3.7^
 Fuels                                    1.7     0.9
 Clothing, footwear                       5.0    13.2 
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   68.4    11.2
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                  8.8    16.1^
   Furniture, fixtures                   -3.4     1.0
   Other                                 33.6   106.1^
 
 Supermarkets                             6.9     5.3
 Department stores                       21.7    19.9
 
 VOLUME
                                          Apr     Mar
 Total                                   19.4    10.1^
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                   0.4    -5.7
 Fuels                                    6.2     3.0
 Clothing, footwear                       4.3    13.7
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   68.8     9.8
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                  4.8    11.5^
   Furniture, fixtures                   -7.4    -3.1^
   Other                                 44.8   125.7^
 
 Supermarkets                             2.4     2.0
 Department stores                       21.6    19.7
 
 ^ Revised
($1 = 7.7638 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
