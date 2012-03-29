FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Breakdown of HK February retail sales
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 29, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-Breakdown of HK February retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$33.79 billion in February, up 15.7 percent in
value from a year earlier and up 10.1 percent by volume, Census
and Statistics Department figures showed on Thursday.	
    The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:	
    Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
 
 VALUE
                                          Feb     Jan
 Total                                   15.7    14.9 
 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                   7.4     1.2^
 Fuels                                   20.2     5.0
 Clothing, footwear                      11.8    16.3 
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   14.4    18.3^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 39.2   -14.6
   Furniture, fixtures                    8.9   -19.8
   Other                                 74.0    82.5 
 
 Supermarkets                             5.5    21.0
 Department stores                        8.8    13.8
 
 VOLUME
                                          Feb     Jan
 Total                                   10.1     9.1 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                  -2.9   -11.8 
 Fuels                                   10.6    -2.4^
 Clothing, footwear                       5.8     9.9^
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables    3.0     7.6^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 30.0   -20.0
   Furniture, fixtures                    1.0   -24.9 
   Other                                 78.7    89.4 
 
 Supermarkets                            -1.1    13.2
 Department stores                        5.3     9.5
 
 ^ Revised	
	
 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Chris
Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.