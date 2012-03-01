TABLE-Breakdown of HK January retail sales

March 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$43.15 billion in January, up 14.9 percent in value from a year earlier and up 9.1 percent by volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on Thursday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier): VALUE Jan Dec Total 14.9 23.5^ Food, alcohol, tobacco 1.1 11.8^ Fuels 5.0 9.8 Clothing, footwear 16.3 24.3^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 18.4 29.0^ Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -14.6 5.5 Furniture, fixtures -19.8 8.7 Other 82.5 149.7^ Supermarkets 21.0 14.2^ Department stores 13.8 23.2 VOLUME Jan Dec Total 9.1 17.1 Food, alcohol, tobacco -11.8 -2.4^ Fuels -2.5 4.6 Clothing, footwear 9.8 16.5^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 7.7 15.8^ Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -20.0 0.2 Furniture, fixtures -24.9 4.6 Other 89.4 163.2^ Supermarkets 13.2 6.0^ Department stores 9.5 18.7 ^ Revised (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)