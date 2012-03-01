FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of HK January retail sales
March 1, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of HK January retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled
a provisional HK$43.15 billion in January, up 14.9 percent in
value from a year earlier and up 9.1 percent by volume, Census
and Statistics Department figures showed on Thursday.	
    The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:	
    Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
 
 VALUE
                                          Jan     Dec
 Total                                   14.9    23.5^
 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                   1.1    11.8^
 Fuels                                    5.0     9.8
 Clothing, footwear                      16.3    24.3^
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   18.4    29.0^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                -14.6     5.5
   Furniture, fixtures                  -19.8     8.7
   Other                                 82.5   149.7^
 
 Supermarkets                            21.0    14.2^
 Department stores                       13.8    23.2
 
 VOLUME
                                          Jan     Dec
 Total                                    9.1    17.1 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                 -11.8    -2.4^
 Fuels                                   -2.5     4.6
 Clothing, footwear                       9.8    16.5^
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables    7.7    15.8^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                -20.0     0.2
   Furniture, fixtures                  -24.9     4.6 
   Other                                 89.4   163.2^
 
 Supermarkets                            13.2     6.0^
 Department stores                        9.5    18.7
 
 ^ Revised	
	
 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris
Lewis)

