TABLE-Breakdown of HK April retail sales

May 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$35.72 billion in April, up 11.4 percent in value from a year earlier and up 7.6 percent by volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on Thursday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier): VALUE Apr Mar Total 11.4 17.1^ Food, alcohol, tobacco 0.8 0.6 Fuels 3.9 11.4 Clothing, footwear 7.2 15.7 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 15.5 18.4^ Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -15.8 -6.5^ Furniture, fixtures -2.6 -4.8^ Other 48.2 79.4^ Supermarkets 12.0 11.8 Department stores 9.8 14.5 VOLUME Apr Mar Total 7.6 13.2^ Food, alcohol, tobacco -6.4 -7.0^ Fuels -1.8 3.6 Clothing, footwear 4.1 11.3^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 6.6 9.7^ Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -18.6 -9.1^ Furniture, fixtures -9.2 -10.8^ Other 52.2 84.6^ Supermarkets 8.0 7.3 Department stores 6.9 11.0 ^ Revised (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill)