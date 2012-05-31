FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of HK April retail sales
May 31, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Breakdown of HK April retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$35.72 billion in April, up 11.4 percent in value
from a year earlier and up 7.6 percent by volume, Census and
Statistics Department figures showed on Thursday.	
    The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:	
    Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
 
 VALUE
                                          Apr     Mar
 Total                                   11.4    17.1^
 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                   0.8     0.6
 Fuels                                    3.9    11.4
 Clothing, footwear                       7.2    15.7 
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   15.5    18.4^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                -15.8    -6.5^
   Furniture, fixtures                   -2.6    -4.8^
   Other                                 48.2    79.4^
 
 Supermarkets                            12.0    11.8
 Department stores                        9.8    14.5
 
 VOLUME
                                          Apr     Mar
 Total                                    7.6    13.2^
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                  -6.4    -7.0^
 Fuels                                   -1.8     3.6
 Clothing, footwear                       4.1    11.3^
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables    6.6     9.7^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                -18.6    -9.1^
   Furniture, fixtures                   -9.2   -10.8^
   Other                                 52.2    84.6^
 
 Supermarkets                             8.0     7.3
 Department stores                        6.9    11.0
 
 ^ Revised	
	
 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

