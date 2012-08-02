FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong June retail sales
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 2, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong June retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$34.79 billion in June, up 11 percent in value
from a year earlier and up 8.5 percent by volume, Census and
Statistics Department figures showed on Thursday.
    The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
    Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
 
 VALUE
                                          Jun     May
 Total                                   11.0     8.7^
 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                   7.3     2.5^
 Fuels                                   -4.4     3.6
 Clothing, footwear                      11.6     5.0 
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables    3.1     2.9^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 44.3    43.9
   Furniture, fixtures                   -1.7     0.2^
   Other                                 99.8    49.8^
 
 Supermarkets                            11.7    12.2
 Department stores                        8.7     8.8
 
 VOLUME
                                          Jun     May
 Total                                    8.5     5.7^
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                   1.6    -4.3^
 Fuels                                   -2.2     1.3
 Clothing, footwear                       8.4     1.5
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   -3.1    -3.4^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 40.4    41.1^
   Furniture, fixtures                   -8.2    -6.7 
   Other                                103.3    52.7 
 
 Supermarkets                             8.7     9.0^
 Department stores                        6.8     5.9
 
 ^ Revised

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.