FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong October retail sales
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 29, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong October retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$35.57 billion ($4.59 billion) in October, up 4.0
percent in value from a year earlier and up 3.6 percent by
volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on
Thursday.
    The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
    Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
 
 VALUE
                                          Oct     Sep
 Total                                    4.0     9.4 
 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                  -0.5    20.4^
 Fuels                                    2.6     6.6
 Clothing, footwear                       0.7     5.6^
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   -3.0     3.4^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 -2.7    -2.2
   Furniture, fixtures                    1.0     4.9^
   Other                                 17.3    65.6^
 
 Supermarkets                             5.7     8.5
 Department stores                        5.4    11.9
 
 VOLUME
                                          Oct     Sep
 Total                                    3.6     8.5 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                  -2.5    18.2^
 Fuels                                   -0.9     3.4
 Clothing, footwear                      -0.1     3.3^
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   -5.8     3.2^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 -4.6    -4.4
   Furniture, fixtures                   -4.5    -2.9 
   Other                                 21.1    69.4^
 
 Supermarkets                             3.7     5.6
 Department stores                        5.7    10.3
 
 ^ Revised

($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.