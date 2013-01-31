FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of HK December retail sales
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 31, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of HK December retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$46.87 billion ($6.04 billion) in December, up 8.8
percent in value from a year earlier and up 8.1 percent by
volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department
showed.
    The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
    Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
 
 VALUE
                                          Dec     Nov
 Total                                    8.8     9.4^
 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                  -3.5     2.0
 Fuels                                   -1.1    -0.7
 Clothing, footwear                       6.4     8.1^
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   11.0    13.4^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 -1.3    -4.0^
   Furniture, fixtures                   -1.8    -4.7
   Other                                 68.4    35.5 
 
 Supermarkets                             7.3     9.2
 Department stores                       10.5    10.9
 
 VOLUME
                                          Dec     Nov
 Total                                    8.1     8.1 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                  -5.9       #
 Fuels                                   -3.6    -3.4
 Clothing, footwear                       3.2     5.9
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables    9.4    11.2^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 -3.4    -5.6^
   Furniture, fixtures                   -8.4   -10.2
   Other                                 77.1    40.5 
 
 Supermarkets                             5.3     6.5
 Department stores                        8.9     9.5
 
 ^ Revised
 # Denotes change within +/-0.05
($1 = 7.7591 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
