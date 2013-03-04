FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of HK January retail sales
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Breakdown of HK January retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$47.66 billion ($6.15 billion) in January, up 10.5
percent in value from a year earlier and up 10.4 percent by
volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on
Monday.
    The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
    Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
 
 VALUE
                                          Jan     Dec
 Total                                   10.5     9.1^
 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                  -1.4    -3.5
 Fuels                                    4.1    -1.1
 Clothing, footwear                      -1.8     6.1^
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   12.7    11.3^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 47.8    -1.1^
   Furniture, fixtures                   13.0    -1.7^
   Other                                192.0    68.2^
 
 Supermarkets                            -3.0     7.2^
 Department stores                        1.4    10.7^
 
 VOLUME
                                          Jan     Dec
 Total                                   10.4     8.5^
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                  -2.5    -5.9
 Fuels                                    2.9    -3.6
 Clothing, footwear                      -3.9     3.0^
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   10.0     9.7^
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 46.8    -3.3^
   Furniture, fixtures                    7.5    -8.3^
   Other                                212.6    76.8^
 
 Supermarkets                            -5.3     5.3
 Department stores                        0.4     9.1^
 
 ^ Revised
 # Denotes change within +/-0.05
 ($1 = 7.7554 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)


