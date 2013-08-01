TABLE-Breakdown of HK June retail sales

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$39.9 billion ($5.14 billion) in June, up 14.7 percent in value from a year earlier and up 13.4 percent by volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on Thursday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier): VALUE June May Total 14.7 12.8 Food, alcohol, tobacco 0.3 3.6 Fuels 9.7 -3.3 Clothing, footwear 11.7 11.4 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 42.5 34.5 Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -11.7 -23.2 Furniture, fixtures 1.2 -0.5 Other 6.2 7.7 Supermarkets 7.2 5.9 Department stores 28.3 23.7 VOLUME Jun May Total 13.4 12.2 Food, alcohol, tobacco -2.8 1.3 Fuels 6.3 -1.1 Clothing, footwear 10.6 11.6 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 43.7 35.6 Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -14.8 -26.5 Furniture, fixtures -3.6 -4.8 Other 14.9 16.8 Supermarkets 3.6 2.2 Department stores 29.2 24.5 ^ Revised # Denotes change within +/-0.05 ($1 = 7.7553 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)