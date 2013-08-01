FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of HK June retail sales
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 1, 2013 / 8:56 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Breakdown of HK June retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$39.9 billion ($5.14 billion) in June, up 14.7
percent in value from a year earlier and up 13.4 percent by
volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on
Thursday.
    The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
    Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
 
 VALUE
                                         June     May
 Total                                   14.7    12.8 
 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                   0.3     3.6
 Fuels                                    9.7    -3.3
 Clothing, footwear                      11.7    11.4 
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   42.5    34.5
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                -11.7   -23.2
   Furniture, fixtures                    1.2    -0.5
   Other                                  6.2     7.7 
 
 Supermarkets                             7.2     5.9
 Department stores                       28.3    23.7
 
 VOLUME
                                          Jun     May
 Total                                   13.4    12.2 
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                  -2.8     1.3
 Fuels                                    6.3    -1.1
 Clothing, footwear                      10.6    11.6
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   43.7    35.6
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                -14.8   -26.5
   Furniture, fixtures                   -3.6    -4.8
   Other                                 14.9    16.8 
 
 Supermarkets                             3.6     2.2
 Department stores                       29.2    24.5
 
 ^ Revised
 # Denotes change within +/-0.05

 ($1 = 7.7553 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
