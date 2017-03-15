FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Hong Kong regulator fines Bocom unit for IPO sponsor failures
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
March 15, 2017 / 9:43 AM / 5 months ago

Hong Kong regulator fines Bocom unit for IPO sponsor failures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's securities regulator on Wednesday said it fined and reprimanded the unit of Bank of Communications for failing to "discharge its duties" as a sponsor of a listing application of a mainland Chinese company in the city.

Bocom International (Asia) Limited was fined HK$15 million ($1.93 million) for due diligence failures on issues related to China Huinong Capital Group Limited, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in an e-mailed statement.

The breaches of Hong Kong's code of conduct included failure to carry out "more due diligence to ascertain the truth and completeness of the information" the firm provided, the SFC added. ($1=7.7683 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Julie Zhu)

