FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVC among shareholders raising up to $750 mln in HKBN Hong Kong IPO
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

CVC among shareholders raising up to $750 mln in HKBN Hong Kong IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - HKBN Ltd, Hong Kong’s second-largest broadband Internet provider, will launch on Tuesday its initial public offering, with shareholders including private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd looking to raise up to $750 million, IFR reported, citing sources familiar with the plans.

CVC, HKBN’s management and other shareholders will offer 645 million existing shares in an indicative range of HK$8 to HK$9 each, putting the total deal at up to HK$5.8 billion ($750 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. HKBN, previously known as Hong Kong Broadband Network, will raise no funds from the IPO.

The IPO is set to be priced on March 4. HKBN didn’t immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO details. ($1 = 7.7567 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.