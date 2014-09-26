FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CVC-backed HKBN plans up to $500 mln HK IPO in H2 2015-IFR
#Financials
September 26, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

CVC-backed HKBN plans up to $500 mln HK IPO in H2 2015-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN), the second-largest broadband Internet provider in the city, plans an initial public offering of up to $500 million in the first half of 2015, IFR reported on Friday, citing people with direct knowledge of the plans.

HKBN, controlled by CVC Capital and a group of executives from the broadband provider, has invited banks to pitch on a role in the proposed IPO, with a deadline for proposals set for the end of next week, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

CVC didn’t immediately return requests for comment on the HKBN IPO plans. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan Woo)

