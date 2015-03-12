FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVC-backed Hong Kong broadband firm set for flat open after $750 mln IPO
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

CVC-backed Hong Kong broadband firm set for flat open after $750 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Hong Kong’s second-largest broadband Internet provider, HKBN Ltd, are set to open flat in their trading debut on Thursday following lukewarm demand from retail investors for the $750 million IPO.

Hong Kong’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) this year was priced at HK$9 each last week, the top of the HK$8 to HK$9 marketing range, with shareholders including private equity firms CVC Capital Partners, Carlyle Group and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC selling shares in the offer.

HKBN shares are indicated to open at HK$8.99, compared with the offer price of HK$9.00, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open steady. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.