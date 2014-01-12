State Grid, Oman fund among investors in Li-Ka Shing's utility trust IPO

HONG KONG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Li Ka-shing’s Power Assets Holdings Ltd said on Sunday it received initial commitments worth nearly $1.34 billion from two investors for a Hong Kong initial public offering of its electricity business.

Power Assets will spin off the business into HK Electric Investments, a single-investment trust, offering 4.43 billion units in an indicative range of HK$5.45-HK$6.30 each, the company added in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. That would put the deal at up to HK$27.91 billion ($3.6 billion).

Government-owned State Grid Corp of China agreed to make the largest commitment as a cornerstone investor, pledging up to HK$10 billion, while Oman Investment Fund agreed to buy HK$387.5 million, the filing said.

Cornerstone investors receive a guaranteed allocation in exchange for agreeing to retain their stakes for a set period.