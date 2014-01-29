FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Li Ka-shing utility HK Electric set to fall in Hong Kong debut
January 29, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

Li Ka-shing utility HK Electric set to fall in Hong Kong debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - HK Electric Investments Ltd, the trust backed by billionaire Li Ka-shing’s Power Assets Holdings Ltd, is set to fall 0.7 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut on Wednesday after raising $3.1 billion in the biggest initial public offering in Asia, excluding Japan, since late 2012.

HK Electric, spun out of Power Assets, was indicated to open at HK$5.41 compared with an initial public offering (IPO) price of HK$5.45 per unit.

The benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to start 0.7 percent higher. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

