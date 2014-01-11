FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's State Grid buys biggest chunk of HK Electric's IPO-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 11, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

China's State Grid buys biggest chunk of HK Electric's IPO-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Government-owned State Grid Corp of China is coming in as the biggest cornerstone investor in Li Ka-shing-backed HK Electric Investments’ up to $5.7 billion Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Li’s Power Assets Holdings Ltd is planning to list its Hong Kong electricity business, HK Electric Investments, as it seeks funds for overseas expansion. The IPO is set to be launched on Monday, they added.

Depending on the final IPO pricing, State Grid will end up owing more than 15 percent of HK Electric Investments after the IPO, set to be the biggest in Hong Kong since AIA Group Ltd’s $20.5 billion deal in 2010.

Cornerstone investors, including State Grid, are committing around 35 percent, or about $2 billion based on the upper end of the IPO estimates, one person said. The final size of the fundraising will depend on the eventual IPO price, which will be determined through a book-build process.

Sources declined to be identified as the information is not public. Power Assets and State Grid cold not be reached for comments immediately. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.