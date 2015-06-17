FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HKEx extends CEO Charles Li's contract by 3 years
June 17, 2015

HKEx extends CEO Charles Li's contract by 3 years

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd renewed the contract of Chief Executive Charles Li for a further three years, it said in a filing on Wednesday.

Li’s contract will now end on Oct. 15, 2018 and his pay remains unchanged at HK$9 million a year, the exchange said.

Li has overseen a 66 percent increase in the exchange operator’s stock price this year, as increased trading volumes from the stock connect programme with Shanghai and a fee increase on the HKEx-owned London Metal Exchange boosted profits.

Former JPMorgan banker Li, whose Chinese name is Li Xiaojia, joined HKEx in 2009 and set out a strategy of tying the exchange’s fortunes more closely to mainland China.

The next step in his strategy of mutual market access with China is to establish a commodities trading link similar to the Shanghai stock connect programme, Li said in May. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Sunil Nair)

