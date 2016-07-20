FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
HKEX to put planned LME-HK clearing link on hold due to Brexit -CEO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

HKEX to put planned LME-HK clearing link on hold due to Brexit -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) will put on hold a planned commodities clearing link with its London Metal Exchange (LME) subsidiary due to uncertainty created by Britain's vote last month to leave the European Union, the bourse's CEO said.

In his personal blog published on Wednesday, Charles Li said the project, which was designed to clear and settle LME trades in Hong Kong, would have been subject to regulatory authorities in Hong Kong, Britain and the European Union.

"With Britain withdrawing from the EU, there is some uncertainty about the policy developments in the UK. Therefore, we will wait and monitor the development of the UK and Europe's regulatory policy before making further plans to connect the commodities markets in London and Hong Kong," Li wrote.

Brexit, as Britain's exit from the EU has been dubbed, was unlikely to affect any of the exchange's other projects, he said. (Reporting By Michelle Price; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.