Hong Kong Stock Exchange establishes China-focused division

HONG KONG, April 13 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has established a China-focused division, it said on Monday, seeking to boost business with the mainland.

The newly established division comprises the exchange’s mainland development team in Hong Kong, its representative office in Beijing and related offices in Shanghai and Guangzhou, it said in a statement.

Senior executives at the exchange have vowed to establish closer ties with the mainland as China begins to open its closed markets to global investors.

The new operation will be co-headed by Mao Zhirong, who played a significant role in the implementation of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock-connect scheme, and Li Gang, a senior adviser since joining the exchange in March 2013.

The stock-connect scheme has helped to send the exchange’s stock to a record high, valuing the company at $43 billion. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by David Goodman)