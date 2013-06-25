FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HKEX says new commodities contracts to be cash-settled products
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 25, 2013 / 2:01 AM / 4 years ago

HKEX says new commodities contracts to be cash-settled products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) chief executive Charles Li said on Tuesday that new commodities contracts to be introduced by the exchange would initially be cash-settled products.

“We are going to start with cash-settled products and over time... we will develop physically deliverable capabilities,” Li said in a speech to a conference in Hong Kong.

“Most likely the contract we will look at in Hong Kong will be cash settled, will be monthly and will be different sizes from the current contract,” he added.

Li said earlier this year that HKEX, which bought the London Metal Exchange (LME) last year, will use the LME’s status to extend HKEX’s commodity platform into ferrous metals, such as iron ore, coking coal and energy.

Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.