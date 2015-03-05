FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HKEx CEO: derivatives, commodities to be added to Stock Connect in H2 2015
March 5, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 3 years ago

HKEx CEO: derivatives, commodities to be added to Stock Connect in H2 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) expects to add equity derivatives and commodities to a trading scheme linking the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges in the second half of 2015, Chief Executive Officer Charles Li said.

Trading of international equities, fixed income and currency products will be added to the stock connect program at a later date, Li said at a press conference on Thursday. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

