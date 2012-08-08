FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HKEx Q2 net profit down 21 pct on fall in stock trading volumes
August 8, 2012

HKEx Q2 net profit down 21 pct on fall in stock trading volumes

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, the world’s No.2 exchange operator by market value, reported a 21 percent drop in second-quarter net profit, hit by a fall in stock trading volumes and fewer new listings due to volatile markets.

HKEx, led by former JP Morgan China Chairman Charles Li, said it made a net profit of HK$1.07 billion ($137.98 million) in April-June, roughly in line with expectations for HK$1.08 billion from three analysts polled by Reuters.

The profit compared with the HK$1.35 billion the exchange reported during the same period a year ago.

In June, the exchange said it would pay $2.2 billion for acquiring the London Metal Exchange to expand into the commodities trading sector. The deal is set to be completed later this year. ($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

