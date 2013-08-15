FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-HKEx Q2 profit up 9 pct on improved volumes, matching expectations
#Financials
August 15, 2013 / 4:32 AM / in 4 years

RPT-HKEx Q2 profit up 9 pct on improved volumes, matching expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, the world’s second-largest exchange by market value, reported a 9.3 percent increase in second-quarter net profit, buoyed by higher trading volumes and a pick-up in initial public offerings.

HKEx made a net profit of HK$1.2 billion ($155 million) in April-June, matching analysts’ expectations, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.

$1 = 7.7553 Hong Kong dollars Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
