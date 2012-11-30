Hong Kong govt says to subscribe $58 mln HKEx shares

HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong government will subscribe HK$450 million ($58 million) worth of new shares of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said in a statement on Friday.

The government has decided to subscribe for 3.81 million new shares in the Hong Kong exchange, the latest share sale by the exchange. The government will continue to hold the stake as strategic asset. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)