HKEx posts flat 2011 net profit, matching forecasts
#Financials
February 29, 2012 / 4:20 AM / in 6 years

HKEx posts flat 2011 net profit, matching forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx), the world’s largest exchange operator by market value, posted a market-matching 1 percent rise in 2011 net profit as market turmoil weighed on new share sales and trading volume.

HKEx reported a net profit of HK$5.09 billion for 2011 in a statement on Wednesday. This was largely in line with the HK$5.12 billion that the 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting, and flat from the HK$5.04 billion it recorded for 2010. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)

