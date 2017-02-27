HONG KONG Feb 27 Hong Kong's stock exchange
operator plans to launch in the first half of 2017 a public
consultation on a new listing venue for companies with different
voting rights, Chief Executive Charles Li said on Monday.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) also
plans to review its Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) at the same
time, Li said at a news conference.
The consultation would take into consideration opinions of
market participants and the securities regulator, the Securities
and Futures Commission (SFC).
HKEX and the SFC clashed in the exchange's previous efforts
to allow companies with different voting rights to list on its
main board.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing
by Christopher Cushing)